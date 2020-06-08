Nevada home sales down due to pandemic, prices hold steady

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Home prices are holding steady through the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn, even though fewer homes are selling. That’s according to a report released Monday by Las Vegas REALTORS (LVR).

According to the report, the median price of single family homes sold in Southern Nevada during the month of May was $315,000. Although that was down from a record-high $319,000 in March, it was still 5% higher than the median price of $300,000 in May of last year.

The median price of local condos and townhomes sold in May was $185,000, up 3.1% from May of last year.

May was the second full month of Governor Sisolak’s “Stay Home for Nevada” directive, leading to much fewer home sales. LVR reported a total of 2,075 local homes, condos and townhomes were sold in May. Compared to the same time last year, 48.1% fewer homes were sold and 51.3% fewer condos and townhomes were sold. Sales were also down from April of this year.

“This crisis has obviously had a big impact on home sales,” said 2020 LVR President Tom Blanchard. “At the same time, it’s encouraging to see home values remaining steady, even with sales activity dropping. The bright spot is the increased activity of homes being placed under contract, which has seen a steady and significant increase since mid-April, which appears to have been the bottom of this housing dip.”

By the end of May, LVR reported 5,799 single-family homes listed for sale without any sort of offer. That’s down 26.2% from one year ago. For condos and townhomes, the 1,768 properties listed without offers in May represented a 5.8% drop from one year ago.

Short sales and foreclosures combined to account for a very small percentage of total property sales last month — only 1.5%. With the current moratorium on foreclosures and evictions, Blanchard said he expects this to remain low.

The total value of local sales tracked during May was nearly $637 million for homes and more than $73 million for condos, high-rise condos and townhomes. Compared to one year ago, total sales values in May were down 45.8% for homes and down 49.1% for condos and townhomes.

In May, 84.7% of all existing local homes and 79.6% of all existing local condos and townhomes sold within 60 days. That compares to one year ago, when 75.0% of all existing local homes and 76.9% of all condos and townhomes sold within 60 days.