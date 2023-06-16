LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s hidden gems can be found in many different places, the one in this story is about 40 miles south of Las Vegas. Just before you reach California, there’s Goodsprings, Nevada which is home to the historic Goodsprings General Store and the oldest bar in southern Nevada, Pioneer Saloon.

Stephen Staats is the owner of the Pioneer Saloon and considers himself a caretaker of the historic bar. (KLAS)

The saloon opened in 1913 and is a reminder of Nevada’s early rough and tumble days. Stephen Staats, who is sometimes called “Old Man Liver,” was an admirer of the bar and bought it a few years back.

“This is a weird business but it’s a good fit for me because I love eating, drinking, and live music,” he said.

The century-old saloon is full of stories and history. Bullet holes in the wall, old newspaper articles, and even a ghost story.

“Someone walks right by the dining room and I turn over and they’re gone,” Staats said.

A wall in the Pioneer Saloon honors actress Carole Lombard who was killed in a crash on nearby Mount Potosi. (KLAS)

A tragedy that happened in 1942 put the saloon on the map. Actress Carole Lombard was in a plane crash on nearby Mount Potosi. Her husband, actor Clark Gable, spent three days waiting for the search party to return to the Pioneer Saloon with news of Lombard’s death.

The saloon has also been featured in Television shows and movies such as “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” “Miss Congeniality,” and “Ghost Adventures.” There’s also a video game featuring the saloon.

A popular spot within the dining room is the section dedicated to the video game Fallout: New Vegas where people can play the game. Newlyweds Philip Layfield and Madi Mertz are from St. Louis and made a stop at the Pioneer. Layfield is an avid gamer.

Newlyweds Philip Layfield and Madi Mertz wanted to experience the Pioneer Saloon. (KLAS)

“I’m seeing in real life what I saw on the screen when I walked around virtually with my character. It’s really neat to see.”

Staats brought some of his Louisana spices to the saloon’s menu. His “Old Man Liver” sauces and spirits are for sale. The longtime gathering place has been preserved through the years, from floor to ceiling everything is original.

The Pioneer Saloon in Goodsprings, Nevada looks much as it did a century ago. (KLAS)

“We consider ourselves caretakers, not owners, caretakers of the Pioneer and we have to keep it up for another hundred years and that’s how we look at it,” Staats said.