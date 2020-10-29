Nevada Hispanic voters support Biden in new poll — 62% to 29%

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. (Photos by Brendan Smialowski and JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI,JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump among Hispanic voters in Nevada, 62 percent to 29 percent in a new poll released by Telemundo Thursday morning. Seven percent of Hispanic voters in Nevada are undecided, and 2 percent chose “other,” the Telemundo poll reports.

Telemundo’s poll reported results from Nevada, Florida, Arizona and Texas with only five days until Election Day. While the lead is sizeable, analysts point out that 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton held a larger lead.

The Mason-Dixon poll surveyed 500 registered Hispanic voters in Nevada by telephone. The poll reports a margin of error of ± 4.5 percentage points.

Among female Latino voters in Nevada, Biden leads 65 percent to 25 percent. Male Latinos back Biden by a lower margin — 58 percent to 34 percent.

In Clark County, Biden leads 64 percent to 27 percent among Latino voters.

Among Hispanic voters under the age of 50, Biden leads 65 percent to 27 percent. President Donald Trump had better support among older voters, but is still trailing 59 percent to 31 percent.

The poll also showed 3 percent of Hispanic Republicans in Nevada support Biden, and 4 percent of Hispanic Democrats support Trump.

In other questions asked, 63 percent of Latino voters in Nevada say it is too soon to re-open schools and businesses; 30 percent say it is time. In Clark County, 67 percent say it is too soon, while 26 percent want schools to reopen.

When voters were asked if they would likely face eviction when the Nevada rent moratorium ends, 86 percent said “no” and 9 percent said “yes.” Results in Clark County showed 10 percent would face eviction.