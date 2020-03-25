Nevada Hispanic Legislative Caucus works to bridge technology gap for local students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many students in Nevada continued distance learning today, but a digital divide makes accessing online resources difficult for nearly 120,000 CCSD students. A local group is working to fill the technology gap in Southern Nevada.

The Nevada Hispanic Legislative Caucus COVID-19 Task Force recently formed an education subcommittee to address the problem.

“I think it’s fair to say that we have neglected this issue, and now, we just need to get on it,” said Sylvia Lazos, a UNLV law professor and education subcommittee chair.

The subcommittee’s goal is to eliminate online learning inequities around the state, especially in Southern Nevada.

“We’re just trying to do our part to close those gaps and to help decision makers make decisions that include all children,” said Lazos.

Lazos also said policy problem solvers plan to identify the number of students without technology necessities, find the resources and connect the community. Ideas include using devices from libraries.

“If we work together, we can stretch the resources that we have and try to reach as many children as possible,” explained Lazos. “And that’s all that we can do right now.”

Trustee Deanna Wright raised a question at Monday’s board meeting about a challenge CCSD is facing: technology funds.

When Wright asked what happened to the 21st Century grant the district received from the state Department of Education, Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara replied:

“… Which was about $21 million, that was moved into, put in for the employees’ raises. So, we did not get that money for technology this year.”

This is an issue educational and community leaders continue to address and plan to after the pandemic.

Paper packets are available at food distribution sites for CCSD students who can’t get online materials.