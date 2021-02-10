Nevada Hispanic Legislative Caucus welcomes newest members

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three new members are joining the Nevada Hispanic Legislative Caucus (NHLC) for the 2021 Nevada Legislature.

The new members are:

Senator Fabian Doñate (Senate District 2)

Assemblywoman Cecelia González (Assembly District 16)

Assemblywoman Elaine Marzola (Assembly District 21)

NHLC Chair Selena Torres welcomed the new members in a Wednesday news release.

“We are proud to welcome our newest NHLC members,” Torres said. “Our members include community advocates and industry experts with the passion, insight, and vision to help advance our mission to elevate Latino issues across Nevada.”

“As we continue to strengthen Nevada and we are confident that NHLC will take the Latino community to greater heights,” Torres said.

“It is clear the Nevada Legislature is becoming more and more representative of our state, and the growing Latino American community,” NHLC Vice-Chair Mo Denis said.

“Our caucus looks forward to working with our new members to achieve equal opportunities for all Nevadans. In doing so, we can help deliver results for Nevadans regardless of the socioeconomic background,” Denis said.

Denis founded the Nevada Hispanic Legislative Caucus in 2010.

The Nevada Hispanic Legislative Caucus is a non-partisan organization composed of members of the Nevada State Legislature.

Hispanics have had one of the highest rates of infections and deaths from COVID-19, according to the news release.

“I look forward to working and addressing systemic inequalities and disparities in health, health care access, education, and environmental justice, and more,” Doñate said. “We are ready to fight to get our families the support they deserve and to create a lasting change for Latinos in Nevada.”