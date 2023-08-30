LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re planning a trip by plane or car for the upcoming Labor Day weekend, you’re not alone. Thousands of people are expected to celebrate summer’s last three-day weekend by traveling to another location.

According to AAA data, bookings for flights, hotels, cruises, and rental cars are up 4 percent for domestic travel and up 44 percent for international travel.

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas will be busy for Labor Day weekend. (KLAS)

“Most travelers will leave on Thursday or Friday before Labor Day to take advantage of the long holiday weekend,” said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel. “Domestically, the Pacific Northwest, big cities like New York and Denver, and tourist hotspots like Orlando and Las Vegas are the most popular. Internationally, it’s all about Europe and Canada.”

Not only will the skies be busy, but so will highways. According to AAA, drivers should expect the most traffic on the highways on Thursday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and all day on Friday. The best day to travel will be Sunday. AAA recommends drivers leave early in the morning or in the late evening if traveling on the peak days.

AAA expects to help 340,000 drivers over the holiday weekend with roadside assistance, including more than 7,200 calls from California. Flat tires, dead batteries, and lockouts are the most common calls.

It’s recommended drivers use caution when approaching emergency vehicles, tow trucks, and vehicles on the side of the road.

“Many drivers do not fully grasp the danger faced by those working or stranded on roads and highways,” said John Treanor, a spokesperson with AAA Nevada. “If you see something, anything, on the shoulder ahead, slow down and move over, every vehicle, every time.”