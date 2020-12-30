Nevada Highway Patrol, Western partners warn motorists: no impaired driving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol joined with law enforcement from 10 other states in warning motorists not to drive impaired as New Year’s Eve approaches.

The statement from the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition (WSTSC) advises of “assertive traffic law enforcement activity.”

“The Nevada Department of Public Safety – Highway Patrol Division understands how the loss of one life can have a devasting and life-long impact on families, friends and co-workers,” said Col. Ann Carpenter, Chief of the Nevada Highway Patrol. “The Nevada Highway Patrol continues to raise awareness by educating our motorists on how driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol has very real consequences that can last a lifetime.”

Impaired driving — whether drugs or alcohol — can have devastating impact in communities. Training to deal with drug-impaired drivers has been an emphasis in law enforcement recently.

Nationally, over the past five years, an average of 300 people have died in impaired driving crashes the week between Christmas and New Year, according to the WSTSC.

“Even during this COVID 19 national health emergency, some may feel New Year’s Eve is the ultimate party night and engage in risky driving behavior, but police will be alert throughout the Western region for impaired drivers. We receive public feedback that continually underscores and echoes that law enforcement should strictly enforce those laws that protect our love ones,” according to the WSTSC statement.

The Western States Traffic Safety Coalition is made up of 11 states that include the Arizona Department of Public Safety, California Highway Patrol, Colorado State Patrol, Idaho State Police, Montana Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, Oregon State Police, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Utah Highway Patrol, Washington State Patrol, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.