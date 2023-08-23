ELKO (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) needs help with finding witnesses of a motorcycle crash that happened just outside of Elko in a town called Spring Creek.

On Thursday, Aug. 10 around 6:25 p.m. at the intersection of Lamoille Highway (State Route 227) and Jiggs Highway (State Route 228) in Spring Creek, NV, an investigation revealed a Kia SUV was traveling southbound on State Route 227 and was slowing for a traffic light when a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling behind the Kia. The motorcycle then struck the right rear of the SUV.

NHP is seeking any dashcam footage or other video footage of the crash.

If anyone has any pertinent information or video footage, please contact NHP’s Elko office at 775-753-1111 or email ncemirt@dps.state.nv.us. The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.).