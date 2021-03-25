WATCH: Nevada Highway Patrol reminds drivers to ‘Move Over’ when approaching red, blue or amber flashing lights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) is reminding drivers to “Move Over” when approaching red, blue, or amber flashing lights.

All 50 States have enacted “Move Over” laws to protect first responders, emergency workers, and other personnel working on US highways.

Starting this week, NHP, The Nevada Department of Transportation, the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the tow truck industry, and the Traffic Incident Management Coalition are announcing the “Move Over” campaign aimed at raising public awareness of this important issue.

NHP held a press conference on Thursday, March 25, at the Nevada Highway Patrol – Southern Command Office at 2:00 p.m. to address the public on this topic.

Since 2003, Nevada law has required drivers to slow down, and if safe to do so, move over one lane when approaching an official emergency vehicle pulled over on the side of the road with red and blue emergency lights flashing.

In 2017, the law expanded to include Nevada Department of Transportation vehicles, Freeway Service Patrol, construction vehicles, and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with flashing amber or non-flashing blue lights activated.

NHP says there are also incidents of property damage that destroy expensive emergency vehicles that must then be taken out of service, making them unavailable to meet the community’s needs, according to NHP.

According to the 2019 Emergency Responder Safety Institute’s Fatality Report:

18 Law enforcement officers were struck and killed in 2019. One of those officers was off duty when he stopped to assist a motorist with a disabled vehicle. The other 17 cases were line-of-duty deaths. Law enforcement officers killed accounted for 41% of all emergency responder struck-by-vehicle fatalities in 2019.

11 officers (28%) were struck and killed while conducting traffic stops or involved with some other law enforcement activity.

5 officers (11%) were struck and killed while working motor vehicle crash scenes.

2 officers (5%) were killed while assisting motorists with disabled vehicles.

14 tow truck operators and 3 mobile mechanics were struck and killed in 2019. These 17 fatalities accounted for 27% of emergency responders all struck-by-vehicle fatalities in 2019.

12 tow operators and 3 mobile mechanics (34%) were struck and killed while assisting disabled vehicles along roads and highways.

1 tow operator (2%) was struck and killed while assisting police with a vehicle involved in a traffic stop.

1 tow operator (2%) was struck and killed at the scene of a motor vehicle crash.

9 Fire, EMS personnel were struck and killed in 2019. These 9 fatalities accounted for 20% of all emergency responders struck-by-vehicle fatalities in 2019.

2 Fire, EMS personnel were off duty when they were struck at motor vehicle crash

scenes. The other 7 fatalities were line-of-duty deaths.

6 Fire, EMS personnel (14%) were struck and killed at motor vehicle crash scenes.

2 firefighters were struck and killed at fire scenes.

1 EMT was struck and killed while working an EMS standby assignment at a racetrack.

NHP shared that each year they have incidents that cause serious injuries to emergency responders, including career-ending, disabling injuries, and ask the community to do their part to save lives by “moving over” when approaching an emergency vehicle pulled over on the side of the road.