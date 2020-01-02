Nevada Highway Patrol release 2019 fatal crash numbers

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers work at the scene after a fatal collision Thursday involving an SUV and a semi-trailer near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. (Armando Navarro/KLAS-TV)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2019 fatal crash numbers are in. Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command responded to 65 fatal traffic crashes, resulting in 70 deaths in the 2019 year.

That fatality number is slightly lower than the 2018 numbers of 65 fatal crashes resulting in 77 deaths.

Law enforcement and the community still have plenty of work to do.

One life lost on Nevada roadways is too many and almost every traffic fatality is preventable. Each year, more vehicles take to Nevada’s roadways as the population continues to grow.

Nevada Highway Patrol is committed to the goal of Zero Fatalities and Troopers work tirelessly to ensure the public’s safety.

In 2019 Troopers made 89,770 traffic stops in Southern Command alone. Troopers make thousands of contacts a day with motorists promoting safety on Nevada roadways.

When you decide to drive impaired, you are directly disregarding human life. One DUI victim’s father states, “No one knows until you’re the center of it.” Read/watch the full @8NewsNow article here ➡️ https://t.co/E3UhcRfagv — Zero Fatalities NV (@DriveSafeNV) January 2, 2020

According to NHP, traditionally, fatal crashes tend to be 30 percent speed-related, 30 percent impairment-related and 30 percent occupant restraint related.

NHP is asking communities to help them make roads safer by always buckling up, driving sober, driving the speed limit and putting phones down while driving.

NHP reminds drivers they are exempt from the cell phone law if they need to report an emergency or impaired driver. Motorists can call 911 or *NHP (647) from their mobile device.