Nevada Highway Patrol is looking to hire troopers, 1-day recruitment event on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol is looking to hire troopers and it’s hosting the largest recruitment event of the year at its southern command headquarters.

The hiring event is Saturday, Nov.23, at 4615 W Sunset Road, Las Vegas, NV 89118. The check in is at 7:20 a.m.

Nevada State Public Safety is looking to hire more state troopers. The minimum annual salary for an officer is $53,598 and the maximum $79,719.84.

Applicants must be a US citizen, at least 21 years of age and provide a valid e-mail address to be eligible to apply.

This Saturday we are hosting the largest recruitment event of the year at our southern HQ. The PT test, written and oral boards will all take place on Saturday. Walk Ins are welcome. If you are interested in a career as a State Trooper we encourage you to attend this event. pic.twitter.com/DfcmNAIiZH — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 22, 2019

Applicants who pass the physical agility examination and written exam will proceed to the interview phase.

Once your application is accepted, there are testing locations all over Nevada for department-specific training, so you will need to specify your desired testing location on your application.

DPS officers perform a variety of law enforcement and public safety functions within the Department of Public Safety (DPS). Assignments vary widely and those hired are assigned to various divisions within the department including the Nevada Highway Patrol, State Fire Marshal’s Office, Investigations, Parole & Probation, and Capitol Police.

Walk-Ins are welcome at this event. If you are interested in a career as an NHP state trooper you begin your application here and attend this one-day event.