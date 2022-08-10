LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It’s that time of year again when state police and highway patrol agencies across the nation put their best-looking patrol vehicles head-to-head in America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest hosted by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST).

For the fifth year in a row, the Nevada Highway Patrol State Police has entered the contest with a picture of their silver Ford Explorer Utility with Nellis Air Force and the Las Vegas Strip in the background.

Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle photo submission for 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest (Credit: Nevada State Police)

The contest is held yearly and gives state law enforcement agencies a chance to showcase their premier patrol vehicles in detail with stunning backdrops.

Voting is open to the public on the AAST website until Aug. 25.

In 2020 the Nevada Highway Patrol placed third and earned a spot in the yearly calendar. The top 13 photos with the most votes earn a spot in the yearly AAST calendar.

The AAST calendars are available for purchase through their website. All proceeds go to the American Association of State Troopers Foundation which provids scholarships to dependants of state troopers, giving out over $2.9 million in scholarships.