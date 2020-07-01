Nevada Health Response warns public of contact tracing scams

In this Tuesday, May 19, 2020, photo, health investigator Mackenzie Bray sits in her office at the Salt Lake County Health Department in Salt Lake City. Bray normally works to track contacts for people with sexually transmitted diseases, but she was re-assigned during the coronavirus pandemic. She is now one of 130 people at this county health department assigned to track down COVID-19 cases in Utah’s urban center around Salt Lake City. The investigators, many of them nurses, each juggle 30 to 40 cases that can include a total of several hundred people. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COVID-19 pandemic has birthed a new type of scam involving one of the most important aspects of stopping the virus: contact tracing.

The Nevada Health Response Center is warning the public to beware and offered five tips to help you recognize a potential fraud.

Don't take the bait! Contract tracing scams have emerged amid the COVID-19 outbreak. A contact tracer from your state health department might call if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, but scammers are pretending to be contact tracers, too. Here’s how you can spot the scam. pic.twitter.com/8fkkn4ruGp — @NVHealthResponse (@NVHealthRespon1) July 1, 2020

Health Department contact tracers will contact individuals who have been exposed to the coronavirus. The following is what you should keep in mind when determining the tracer’s legitimacy:

Real contact tracers won’t ask for money

Contact tracing doesn’t require your bank account or credit card number

Legitimate tracers won’t ask for your Social Security number

Tracers won’t ask your immigration status, as it doesn’t matter for contact tracing

Do not click on a link in a text or email

To report a scammer, click here for the Nevada Attorney General or here for the Federal Trade Commission.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, contact tracers locate and speak with COVID-19 patients, assist with arranging patient isolation and work with patients to identify others who they have been in contact with.