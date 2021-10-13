Nevadans still required to wear face coverings indoors, while in crowded outdoor spaces

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All individuals in all counties in Nevada, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear face coverings indoors or while in crowded outdoor settings, as of data from Oct. 11.

Today, Nevada Health Response provided an update on county risk levels as posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This week, Esmeralda and White Pine counties are listed as having a low and moderate risk of transmission, and if they maintain these levels for another week, the indoor mask mandate for vaccinated individuals will be lifted.

All other Nevada counties are listed as high transmission by the CDC.

Last week, Lincoln County was listed as low transmission, but as of Monday, the county is again showing a high transmission rate, according to the update.

For additional information on where and how this applies across Nevada, please view the files below:

The CDC recommended that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.

In line with Emergency Directive 045, signed and effective May 3, the State of Nevada is automatically adopting the latest CDC guidance related to masks as a statewide requirement.

Please note, some school districts and local governments have implemented mask requirements that may be more restrictive.

For the latest information on current mitigation measures in place by county, please visit the NV Health Response website here.