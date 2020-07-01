Nevada Health Response, state agencies release latest COVID-19 reopening response plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Our state anticipated an increase in positive COVID-19 cases as businesses reopened. Today, Nevada Health Response, along with the Department of Health and Human Services, released the latest reopening response plan.

In order to make sure the spread in the community is manageable until a vaccine is created, Nevada has begun a targeted and aggressive strategy. It involves increased enforcement of businesses not following the rules.

Since the beginning of June, we have observed increases to the number of daily new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

We also learned today the COVID-19 cases identified in June have shifted to a younger age demographic, and a higher proportion of cases are of Hispanic ethnic origin.

Members of the Department of Business and Industry will be working with businesses and chambers of commerce to offer free face coverings.

OSHA started a new campaign to identify businesses that are not following social distancing guidelines.

To report a business not following COVID-19 directives in Southern Nevada, call 702-486-9020.

On a conference call today, Julia Peek, deputy administrator for the Division of Public and Behavioral Health Community Health Services, had this message for patrons:

“I also want to emphasize to the patrons of our businesses, if you want businesses to stay open and not be subject to citation, please wear your face coverings upon entering. You will be helping to ensure their employees do not get sick, as well as other patrons in their business.”

The Department of Business and Industry will make sure there is enough staff to answer the call in line to make these complaints and conduct the follow-up investigation of these businesses.

Now, while many businesses are following our governor’s directives, 85%, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said there are 111 businesses across the state that aren’t.