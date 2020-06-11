Nevada Health Response issues guidance for contactless outdoor youth sports practices

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Contactless outdoor youth sports practices may resume during Phase 2 of “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery” if teams, coaches and parents follow guidance released by the Nevada Health Response Center Wednesday.

The guidelines were tailored organized youth sports where social distancing can be maintained.

Specific guidelines were also issued for soccer, baseball and softball.

A news release clarified “only spectator-less outdoor practice sessions are allowed.”

Some of the guidelines include:

Health care screenings should be completed prior to practice

Rigorous cleaning of equipment and facilities on a regular basis

Strict social distancing

Use of facial coverings required for all coaches and managers

Use of facial coverings by players when they’re not actively practicing or training

The center coordinated with the Local Empowerment Advisory Panel on today’s release. It also collaborated with statewide and local youth sports leagues and associations on the guidelines.

Guidance is based off of public health officials and local health districts’ recommendations.