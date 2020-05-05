Nevada health officials urge distancing on Cinco de Mayo

RENO, Nev. (AP) – Nevada health officials are urging residents to avoid celebrating Cinco de Mayo with people outside their own household on Tuesday.

Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick made a special appeal Monday for residents to be especially vigilant in practicing social distancing and forgo family gatherings to celebrate the Mexican holiday. Officials fear celebrations will cause another spike in COVID-19 cases like they believe resulted from Easter gatherings last month.

Officials say contact tracing showed several new cases were tied to people who acknowledged they participated in extended family gatherings at Easter in violation of the governor’s stay-at-home order.