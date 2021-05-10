Nevada health officials looking at offering incentives to those on the fence about getting COVID vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many people are still hesitant about getting the COVID vaccine, so health officials are working to reach those on the fence by possibly including incentives such as a gift card.

“At this point in the campaign, incentives are very important, and we will incorporate that into our campaign,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, Southern Nevada Health District.

Starting Tuesday, those who are vaccinated at the Galleria at Sunset in Henderson will be entered into a weekly gift card drawing.

Reporter Kate Houston spoke to people around the Las Vegas valley about what it would take for them to get vacinated.