Nevada Health Link insurance plans will cost more, and COVID-19 is a factor

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — COVID-19 is driving costs for health insurance higher.

Proposals for 2021 rates through the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange and Nevada Health Link are an average of 7.5% higher — with a 1.6% increase directly attributable to COVID-19, according to the Nevada Division of Insurance.

The Division is currently reviewing the requests, and asking for consumer input on the proposed rate changes.

The state has updated its website with the new rate information:

Nevada Division of Insurance website

Additional information on proposed rate changes can be accessed by viewing a summary of the proposed rate changes or by visiting the Division’s website at http://doi.nv.gov/rate-filings.

The state says five insurance companies have filed proposed rates for 2021: Health Plan of Nevada, SilverSummit, HMO Nevada, SelectHealth and Friday Health Plan. There are up to 50 individual health plans to choose from. Open enrollment begins Nov. 1 and continues through Jan. 15.

Off-exchange health plans are offered by six insurance companies: Health Plan of Nevada, Sierra Health & Life, SilverSummit, Hometown Health Plan, Hometown Health Providers, and SelectHealth, offering up to 61 individual health plans to choose from. These plans have an average proposed rate increase of 3.2%, which includes a COVID-19 load of 0.7%.

“This year, Nevadans have more choices when it comes to their health coverage,” said Insurance Commissioner Barbara Richardson.

“As always, consumers should shop for health plans not only based on price, but also taking into consideration the coverage and medical needs for themselves and/or their families,” Richardson said. “We also want to caution consumers that even though these rate increases may be lower, actual impacts on how much a consumer pays in premiums may vary from last year due to possible changes in their personal subsidies.”