Nevada Health Link ‘enthusiastic’ about number of Nevadans engaged in open enrollment

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Nearly 60,500 Nevadans have enrolled in a Qualified Health Plan for plan year 2020 since open enrollment began on Nov. 1.

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, which runs online insurance marketplace Nevada Health Link, announced these numbers just 15 days into the enrollment period.

Nevada Health Link migrated 65,563 Nevadans from HealthCare.gov onto the State Based Exchange platform at NevadaHealthLink.com.

“At exactly one-third of the way into open enrollment, we are enthusiastic about the level of engagement we’ve seen from consumers and brokers,” said Heather Korbulic, executive director of Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, in a press release. “While we still have work to do to reach the uninsured populations throughout our state, we remain optimistic that we will see enrollment numbers continue to rise throughout the duration of this enrollment period.”

The agency says this is the first year Nevada Health Link will no longer rely on HealthCare.gov after the transition began in 2018.

There are 733 brokers, 64 certified enrollment counselors, eight navigator entities and 30 exchange enrollment facilitators on the agency’s staff. They’re able to assist with enrollment in several languages, including English, Spanish and Mandarin.

For more information, please visit the Nevada Health Link website.