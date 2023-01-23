LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A total of 96,379 people enrolled in health insurance plans through Nevada Health Link this year, the second-highest total ever.

Enrollment was down about 5% from last year, when a record 101,409 people used Nevada Health Link.

Officials for Nevada Health Link said 86% of Nevadans who shopped for insurance through NevadaHealthLink.com received some amount of financial assistance and 40% of enrollees had a net premium of $100 or less. The assistance came through the federal Inflation Reduction Act.

“We are thrilled that thousands of Nevadans have taken advantage of their health and financial protection by enrolling in health plans this Open Enrollment,” said Ryan High, Executive Director of Nevada Health Link. “Our top priority is ensuring Nevadans are protected and have access to quality coverage and health care.”

Open enrollment closed Jan. 15, but people who have lost health coverage might be eligible during the continuing “special enrollment period.” Nevadans may qualify if they have had a Qualifying Life Event (QLE), such as losing health insurance, change of employment or income, getting married, having a child or moving. A full list of QLEs may be found online or by calling 1-800-547-2927.

Of the more than 96,000 enrollees this year, 18,117 were new to Nevada Health Link.

“Our success this year, building on the record-setting enrollment from the year prior, shows the value of Nevada creating a state-based exchange,” said Dr. Florence Jameson, M.D., Chair of the Board for the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, which oversees Nevada Health Link. “We have made it a priority to reach out and inform consumers about the affordable options available through Nevada Health Link and we’re seeing the incredibly positive results that will mean a healthier Nevada in the future.”