Nevada Health Link enrolls 82K Nevadans in health plans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nearly 82,000 Nevadans signed up for health coverage through Nevada Health Link before last Friday’s 11:59 p.m. deadline.

That’s nearly 6% higher than last year’s number, with almost 4,500 more Nevadans purchasing a health plan.

Having health insurance is crucial during the pandemic, and while Open Enrollment has ended, it’s important to remember that certain qualifying life events can make you eligible for a special enrollment period.

Those events include losing health insurance, change of employment, having a child or moving.

Report the life event within 60 days to get covered. To find out if you’re eligible and to learn more, visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call 1-800-547-2927.