A screen capture of NevadaHealthLink.com, the only place Nevadans can get federally subsidized health insurance plans.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Only a few days remain to enroll in a plan for affordable health and dental coverage through Nevada Health Link.

The deadline to sign up is Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Coverage will take effect on Feb. 1.

More than 100,000 Nevadans — a record — used Nevada Health Link last year to get insurance. Enrollment this year is slightly ahead of last year’s pace, according to officials at the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, the Nevada agency that runs Nevada Health Link.

To find out if you’re eligible and to learn more, visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call 1-800-547-2927. The call center is open Monday through Sunday during open enrollment from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nearly half of all Nevadans with plans through Nevada Health Link pay less than $100 per month.

Plans offered through NevadaHealthLink.com are ideal for Nevadans who do not have employer-sponsored health insurance, including the self-employed and gig workers, people who are not receiving or do not qualify for Medicare or Medicaid, new Nevada residents or anyone seeking comprehensive, affordable health care coverage.

“Time is of the essence for Nevadans to enroll in affordable and comprehensive health coverage for 2023,” said Katie Charleson, communications officer with the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange.

“The Exchange encourages those who are still without health insurance or those who might be on the fence about enrolling to visit NevadaHealthLink.com to get connected with a certified enrollment assister or broker to discuss various options and to help you find a plan that fits in your budget and health needs. The enrollment assistance is completely free, available in multiple languages and available in person and over the phone.”