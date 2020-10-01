Nevada Health Link encourages consumers to “window shop” insurance plans before open enrollment

Starting today, consumers can explore more than 50 qualified health plans available through five carriers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, the state agency that connects Nevadans to budget-appropriate qualified health plans through the online state-based Exchange, known as Nevada Health Link, invites consumers to start “window shopping” starting Oct. 1 for health insurance plans ahead of the open enrollment period which runs from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15, 2021.

Don't forget Nevadans – starting today, you can browse and compare all plans available through the different carriers on #NVHealthLink. There are up to 50 plans to choose from, more options for Nevadans than ever before! #OpenEnrollment starts Nov 1. https://t.co/gIKMKBTwqa — Nevada Health Link (@NVHealthLink) October 1, 2020

The opportunity to window shop will allow consumers, both existing and new, the chance to preview all 2021 plans while exploring details about monthly premiums, deductibles, out-of-pocket costs, co-payments, and coinsurance amounts.

“We are pleased to once again offer consumers an early preview of our health insurance plans for the coming year and encourage everyone to visit Nevada Health Link to determine the best plan for themselves, their families and their budget,” said Heather Korbulic, executive director, Silver State Health Insurance Exchange.

Most importantly, consumers can get a general idea of how much federal financial assistance they may be eligible to receive once enrollment begins.

This year, Health Plan of Nevada (HPN), SilverSummit (Ambetter), and Anthem HMO Co are returning carriers, while Friday Health Plans and SelectHealth are new carriers joining Nevada Health Link.

The addition of new carriers increase the number of ‘Qualified Health Plans’ to 50 this year, nearly doubling the previous open enrollment period.

All 50 plans are available to Nevada residents in Clark County and Nye County from all five insurance carriers

45 plans are available in Washoe County from HPN, SilverSummit, Anthem HMO Co., and Friday Health Plans

35 plans are available in Carson City and rural counties Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Pershing, Storey and White Pine from SilverSummit, Anthem HMO Co., and Friday Health Plans

Six carriers will offer 21 Qualified Dental Plans to Nevada residents statewide. They include Alpha, EMI, Delta, Liberty, Best, and Rocky Mountain

Nevada Health Link is the only place consumers can access subsidies to help offset the costs of insurance.

“This is our second year operating as a State Based Exchange, and we continue to take pride in the consumer-friendly functionality of our online marketplace. We know that health insurance is complicated and that’s why we have enrollment professionals who speak multiple languages readily available to assist consumers via phone or online for those who prefer totally contactless enrollment, or in-person for those who prefer that option. No one, regardless of age, income or health status, should be without insurance, especially given that financial assistance is available for those who qualify,” added Korbulic.

Last year, four out of five applicants who purchased a plan through the Exchange were eligible for financial assistance, tax credits.

Don’t think you need insurance? For Nevada Health Link’s “Ask the Expert” blog, they interviewed Brian Douglas, CEO and Broker of Protect Health Insurance Agency, on why you shouldn’t wait to get yourself covered.

Originally tweeted by Nevada Health Link (@NVHealthLink) on September 30, 2020.

Consumers who recently lost their job or had a change in income may also be eligible to receive more subsidy assistance to help pay for their health plans, and therefore, should contact Nevada Health Link rather than canceling their health insurance plans.

Nevada Health Link continues to put in place best practices to serve consumers in the current healthcare landscape of the novel coronavirus with opportunities to enroll virtually and with the assistance of qualified brokers and navigators who can walk consumers through the process via telephone and online, all while maintaining a safe social distance.

Consumers have an additional 30 days this year to enroll in a comprehensive health plan.

Those who enroll by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31 will have health insurance coverage effective Jan. 1, 2021. Those who enroll between Jan. 1 and Jan. 15 will have coverage effective Feb. 1, 2021.

Nevada Health Link’s qualified health plans cover the ten essential health benefits mandated by the Affordable Care Act, including covering pre-existing conditions. This includes emergency and ambulatory services, hospitalization, maternity and newborn care, prescription drugs, lab services and mental health services, to name a few.

Consumers should know that care related to COVID-19 is covered by all plans offered through Nevada Health Link.