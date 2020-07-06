Nevada health experts to update media on state’s COVID-19 response

WATCH LIVE:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada health experts will provide the media with an update on the state’s COVID-19 response as part of Governor Steve Sisolak’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery Monday afternoon.

Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek will hold the daily teleconference call at 12 p.m.

Members of the media will be able to ask the health experts questions about the rising COVID-19 numbers and where Nevada stands in its reopening plan.