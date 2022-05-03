LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada healthcare advocates will rally in downtown Las Vegas at the federal courthouse to call on federal lawmakers and the Biden-Harris administration to protect the right to obtain an abortion.

The action came after a leaked draft opinion signed by five Supreme Court Justices was released publicly Monday night, detailing a decision in an upcoming case that overturned both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, two landmark reproductive rights Supreme Court rulings.

Protesters will be joined by Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada and partners.

The rally will be held at 333 S. Las Vegas Blvd.