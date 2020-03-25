Nevada Health and Human Services releases guidance and resource information for families and child care providers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is working to make sure child care is available for first responders and health care workers by providing guidance and resources to child care providers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Governor Steve Sisolak identified child care centers as essential businesses that can stay open during this time if they are operating in accordance with requirements set forth by their licensing authorities and COVID-19 guidance.

“Many of Nevada’s child care providers have stepped up and are keeping their doors open. They are working with families who have lost jobs by keeping their slots open or providing discounts to families in need. Our state’s early childhood education professionals are providing stability and support to families who are struggling with all of the changes this pandemic is inflicting on hard working Nevadans,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “To the child care providers keeping their doors open, we thank you. To families providing emergency services during this crisis, there are child care options available to help.”

The Governor and DHHS have created child care specific guidance and resource lists around the state’s COVID-19 child care response goals:

Expedite Creation of Emergency Child Care

Support Existing Child Care Providers

Connect Essential Services and Emergency Workers to Child Care

Provide Resources to Protect the Health & Safety of Employees & Children

Help Families Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis

Provide Resources for Families Putting Together Informal Child Care Solutions

Provide Investments & Regulatory Flexibility to Protect the Long – Term Sustainability of Child Care in Nevada

During the COVID-19 crisis, the definition of Essential Service and Emergency Workers includes the providers of:

Healthcare

Emergency medical services

Long-term and post-acute care

Law enforcement personnel

Personnel providing correctional services

Public health employees

Firefighters and other first responders

Grocery, pharmacy and child care services

Essential services and emergency workers can contact the state’s child care partners to get information about child care opportunities in their area:

In Clark County, contact the Las Vegas Urban League for help finding child care (online or by phone): http://www.childcarelv.org/en/child-care-options or 702-473-9400 or 855-4UL-KIDS toll free

For the rest of Nevada, contact the Children’s Cabinet for help finding child care (online or by phone): https://www.childrenscabinet.org/child-care-resources/for-parents/steps-to-finding-child-care or 775-856-6200



A complete list of the guidance and resources along with more information on Nevada’s response to COVID-19 can be found here.