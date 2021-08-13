Nevada HAND won’t increase rent through end of 2021, director says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state’s largest nonprofit manager of affordable housing is pledging to keep rents where they are through 2021 — welcome news with evictions on everyone’s minds and increasing rents in Southern Nevada.

Nevada HAND calls the decision “mission-minded” and in “the best interest of the community for the thousands of individuals and families that the nonprofit affordable housing developer serves.”

The pledge comes as the average rent in the Las Vegas metro area has climbed to $1,592 — more than double what Nevada HAND clients pay, at an average of $733 per month. Apartment rents rose an average of 18% over the past year, according to information from the Nevada State Apartment Association.

Nevada HAND serves many working families and seniors on fixed incomes.

“By not raising rent for our 7,900 residents, we are saving them $2.5 million across the board,” said Audra Hamernik, Nevada HAND leader. “From a business standpoint this was a difficult decision, but for the sake of our residents and for the community, it is the right decision.”

The nonprofit waived all late fees in 2020, according to Hamernik.

“Just as we did last year, we have made the decision to pause rent increases because we understand that with the help of our community, we will not only get through this difficult time together, but also come out stronger because of it,” she said.

A $2.5 million fundraising effort is under way, according to Nicole Mastrangelo of Nevada HAND. Donations will help the nonprofit cover costs of housing and other support services. For information, visit www.nevadahand or call (702) 739-3345.