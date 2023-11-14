LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Around 80 Nevada National Guard soldiers and airmen will be activated on Wednesday, Nov. 15 to assist with security measures and emergency response during the Formula One race in Las Vegas.

According to a news release from the guard, “The deployment will encompass strategic locations, including the Las Vegas Strip and two hospitals within the metropolitan areas. This proactive measure aims to mitigate the potential consequences of any security threat or emergency incident that may arise during the race.”

The Nevada Guard will remain activated through Nov. 19.