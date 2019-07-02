Nevada Guard buries soldier killed in tank rollover accident

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) – The Nevada National Guard is honoring a soldier killed during a training accident tank crash in California last month. Guard Staff Sgt. David W. Gallagher was buried Tuesday at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery outside Las Vegas.

Many whipped tears away while honoring Gallagher.

“He loved and was loved by all of us,” said Brig. Gen. Zachary Doser, Nevada Army National Guard. “Just a loss to our family. It’s like losing one of your sons or your daughters.”

Nevada guard officials say the 51-year-old soldier from Las Vegas was awarded the Nevada Medal of Valor for pushing another soldier to safety as the M1A1 Abrams battle tank rolled over during the June 4 accident at Fort Irwin, California.

Three other soldiers from an Idaho-based brigade were injured. During his last moments on earth, Staff Sgt. Gallagher’s bravery helped to change lives forever.

“He saved his loader,” Doser said. “There’s two hatches at the top of the tank. His loader was exposed, and a loss of his own life, he saved his loader like a dad would do for his own son.”

Many remembered the tank commander for his professionalism, father figure like quality, and sense of humor.

“He was like a father,” Doser said. “He’s an older soldier like myself, so the soldiers looked up to him.”

“Many of us won’t be ok for a while,” said Shaylea Gallagher.

The chaplain also shared stories about Gallagher who loved the Miami Dolphins and the team’s former quarterback, Dan Marino.

“This man, kind of worshipped this a little bit,” Capt. Troy Dandrea said as he held up a Dolphin’s jersey.

Sgt. 1st Class David Gallagher died last month during a training accident at Fort Irwin. Today, family and friends gathered to say their final farewells to the 51-year-old tank commander. Posted by 8 News Now on Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Gallagher was an armor crewman who joined the military in 1988 and enlisted in the Nevada Army Guard in 2009.

“He is a soldier that can not be replaced,” Doser said.

Gallagher was an armor crewman who joined the military in 1988 and enlisted in the Nevada Army Guard in 2009.

Officials awarded him a Meritorious Service Medal for a decade of Nevada guard service and two Army Reserve Component Achievement medals for “exemplary behavior” between 2012 and 2018.