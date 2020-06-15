Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development board meeting to be held virtually

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) board meeting will be taking place on June 16, at 1 p.m. There will be a director’s report, metrics update, and Nevada Recovery Plan informational progress update.

The meeting will be streamed here on the 8 News Now website and on Facebook.

Following those updates, the board will discuss the Workforce Innovation for the New Nevada (WINN) Fund Program. The request is for approval to enter into an agreement with the College of Southern Nevada and Nevada System of Higher Education for the development of advanced manufacturing training opportunities in southern Nevada and a shared data platform for career advancement. Funding for this program is not to exceed $2,000,000.

Board member and public comments will be read during this meeting.