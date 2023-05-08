LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – On Monday, May 8, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo visited Mountain View Christian Schools to hear from parents and students about Assembly Bill 400.

The bill contains four components and would direct taxpayer dollars to scholarships to send students to private schools.

Gov. Joe Lombardo meets with students and parents at Mountain View Christian Schools (KLAS)

Gov. Lombardo said the state is a victim of its success with a rapidly growing population leading to growing class sizes.

He said the bill would help with the problem by allowing families to choose where to send their kids to school.

When asked what he would tell opponents the governor said to state Democrats, “I’ve given you the ability to fund it with a $2 billion injection into this budget cycle there’s no excuses to be had. What is the other solution outside the funding? It’s opportunity and choice.”

AB 400 would be in addition to the governor’s plan to add $2 billion for education.

Democrats said the bill would go to families who could already afford private education. The bill would make scholarships eligible for families who make up to $150,000 a year.

Funding for the “Opportunity Scholarships” would grow from $25 million to a projected $500 million. Each scholarship ranges from around $8,000 to $12,000 per student. AB400 had a hearing on it but hasn’t had a vote on it yet.

The state legislature is scheduled to adjourn on June 5, and if they do so without voting on the bill, then the bill would expire.