LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2023 State of the State Address is scheduled to take place on Monday, Jan. 23, according to a statement from Governor-elect Joe Lombardo and his team released Friday.

Lombardo will deliver the address in the Nevada Assembly Chambers in Carson City.

“The Assembly looks forward to hosting Governor-elect Lombardo for the State of the State Address ahead of the beginning of the 2023 legislative session,” Speaker-elect Steve Yeager said as part of the announcement.

“I look forward to delivering my first State of the State address to the Nevada legislature and to my fellow Nevadans in January,” Lombardo added.

Lombardo and Yeager were joined in the announcement by Assembly Minority Leader P.K. O’Neill, Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Senate Minority Leader Heidi Seevers Gansert.

Further details about the address have not yet been released.