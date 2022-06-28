LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an executive order Tuesday that strengthens protection for people seeking reproductive health care in Nevada.

Under the executive order, reproductive services, such as abortion, legally performed in Nevada will be protected through the following:

No state agency may provide information, time, money, or other resources to help another state seeking to impose civil or criminal liability on someone for receiving, assisting, or providing reproductive health care services.

Health care and other licensed professionals in Nevada must be protected by state boards and should not be disqualified or disciplined based on repercussions threatened under abortion laws in another state.

The governor’s office will decline any request received from another state to issue a warrant for the arrest or surrender of anyone charged with a criminal violation of abortion law.

The executive order was signed days after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end constitutional protection for abortion.

Several states, including South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama and Ohio have already allowed severe restrictions or bans on abortions to take effect, and many other states are attempting to move anti-abortion laws through their legal systems.

The right to an abortion is codified by Nevada law and is protected in the state up to 24 weeks, which is typically defined as before a fetus is viable. Abortion is also permitted in Nevada after 24 weeks if the pregnant person’s health is at risk. The protection could only be removed by a vote of the people.

Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada thanks Gov. Sisolak for signing an Executive Order that will further protect the provision of abortion care in Nevada for patients coming from out of state. Providers in Nevada and other protected-access states are working urgently to facilitate abortion care to all those in need in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. This executive order helps ensure that providers have the legal protections needed to continue providing this vital abortion care in the weeks and months to come. The broad majority of Nevadans support the right to an abortion, and we are grateful to have a governor who is actively working to protect patients and providers during this time.” Lindsey Harmon, Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada

Reproductive health care services described in the executive order include abortion as well as other pregnancy-related services and contraception.

8 News Now has reached out to Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s campaign about the order. Lombardo, a Republican who opposes abortion but said the law is settled in Nevada, is running against Sisolak in the November governor’s race.