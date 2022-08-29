LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Emergency regulation signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak will reduce the cost of obtaining and renewing a substitute teaching license to address teacher shortages.

The regulation, signed at the request of the Commission on Professional Standards in Education, will lower the cost of an initial license from $180 to $150. Renewal licenses will be $100.

The emergency regulation will also allow the State Superintendent of Public Instruction to extend the expiration dates of certain licenses for up to six months.

State law mandates that the Commission on Professional Standards in Education can’t set fees of less than $100 for educator licenses.

I want to thank the Commission on Professional Standards and Governor Sisolak for taking action to help address Nevada’s educator workforce shortages. The Nevada Department of Education is committed to partnering with districts and schools, traditional and alternative educator preparation programs, educator associations, and other stakeholders to continue to support teacher recruitment and retention efforts Statewide. Jhone Ebert, State Superintendent of Public Instruction

CCSD recently increased substitute teacher pay from $90 to $110 per day to address staffing shortages.

The district also increased new teacher salaries to $50,115 for the upcoming school year, while teachers who were currently working in the district will continue to earn the previous salary of $43,011.