Nevada GOP, Trump Campaign officials allege voter fraud as ballot counting continues in Clark County

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The ballot counting continues in Nevada, even as key races have been called. President-elect Joe Biden is projected to win the state of Nevada, but the Trump team is fighting back.

Elections officials are hard at work at the Clark County Elections Department, getting through the thousands of ballots that still need to be counted. As that continues, the Trump Campaign and the Nevada GOP are once again alleging voter fraud in Nevada — specifically here in Clark County.

A crowd of trump supporters held a “Stop the Steal” protest, in response to the results of the 2020 election. The Trump Campaign and the Nevada GOP joined them and continued to allege voter fraud in Nevada.

“This system that moved to mail in balloting simply did not have enough checks in it,” said Adam Laxalt, co-chair of the Trump Nevada Campaign. “We pointed out that the voter rolls in Clark County had a lot of improper voters.”

The Trump team and Nevada GOP claim they have proof of thousands of examples of “voter irregularities.” This includes the allegation that at least two dead people in Clark County cast votes.

8 News Now reached out to the county for a statement, and they say the claims are being investigated.

It appears one man’s ballot was signed by his daughter who did not cast her ballot in this election. In the other case, the woman’s signature is an identical match to what is in their records.

“I’m sure that we have a good explanation for anything that they’ve put forward,” said Joe Gloria, Clark County Registrar of Voters.

Gloria said Sunday morning that 23,000 mail ballots were put into the system Saturday and a little over 16,000 mail ballots were left to be processed Sunday. There are also 60,000 provisional ballots that are being worked through.

Clark County will send information on its Provisionals to The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office on Monday to make sure votes haven’t already been cast in another county.

“Once they have all 17 counties, they’ll begin the work,” Gloria said. “So, we’re hoping that by Wednesday, we’ll be prepared to start the automated process of putting those ballots that should be counted into the system.”

Gloria added, more than 25 mail-in ballots were rejected on Saturday, because they were not postmarked by the November 3rd deadline.

There are currently less than 2,000 ballots that need to be cured. The deadline for that is Thursday, November 12th.

The secretary of state has consistently said that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Nevada.

When 8 News Now asked about the allegations made Sunday, they said they have no comment at this time. Meanwhile, the Trump Campaign says they are looking into their legal options right now.