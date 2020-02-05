Nevada GOP responds to Iowa caucus, talks the upcoming caucus during SOTU watch party

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While many lawmakers in Washington were focused on Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, the upcoming caucuses are top of mind for many here in Nevada.

Monday night, the caucus in Iowa fell apart because of issues with reporting the results on an app. Nevada was also planning to use an app but is changing course to avoid a similar outcome.

8 News Now was at one of the around 20 Nevada GOP watch parties Tuesday night for the State of the Union. The chaos of the Iowa caucus was just as front and center as President Trump’s speech.

State party leaders told 8 News Now what happened in Iowa supports their argument that Democrats have “no direction,” adding, that if Democrats can’t do a caucus, how can they run the country?

About 50 people were at the watch party inside Stoney’s Rockin’ Country at Town Square. As they cheered for President Trump during his speech, many were thinking about the Iowa caucus debacle.

So, the big question is: what does this mean for the Nevada caucus?

8 News Now sat down with Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald, who said even though he believes the Democratic National Committee has poor leadership, it’s a completely different story here in Nevada. McDonald does not foresee any issues during the Nevada caucus, due to the watchful eye of former Senator Harry Reid.

“I’ve worked against him for the last almost 10 years now. On the other side of the aisle, he’s a very worthy opponent, and he’s not going to let that happen here,” McDonald said. “I’m confident we’re going to win. I think the president is going to win this state, but if we’re going to walk in and say, ‘hey it’s going to be great’, no, we have to work at it here in Nevada.”

McDonald also said he does not believe the Iowa caucus issues will impact Nevada voters. Instead, he said President Trump’s success in office will help him win the Silver State.

McDonald added, Republicans are also in high spirits right now, given that President Trump will likely be acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial.