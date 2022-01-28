Nevada GOP chairman among 14 Republicans subpoenaed over false electoral documents

The state’s real election certification versus the one sent in by the Nevada Republican Party. (KLAS)

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection subpoenaed two Nevadans among more than a dozen individuals Friday who it says falsely tried to declare former President Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election in seven swing states.

State GOP Chairman Michael McDonald and James DeGraffenreid, state party secretary, are named in subpoenas issued on Friday.

8 News Now has reached out for comment.

The panel is demanding information and testimony from 14 people who the panel says allegedly met and submitted false Electoral College certificates declaring Trump the winner of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to a letter from Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democratic chairman of the panel. President Joe Biden won all seven states.

The 8 News Now I-Team reported on Dec. 14 that the Nevada Republican Party’s six electors signed documents in support of Trump “in a symbolic ceremony devoid of any legal merit.”

A follow-up on Jan. 14 indicated documents were received by the National Archives in Washington, D.C.

“We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information about how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme,” Thompson said in the letter. “We encourage them to cooperate with the Select Committee’s investigation to get answers about January 6th for the American people and help ensure nothing like that day ever happens again.”

The nine-member panel said it has obtained information that groups of individuals met on Dec. 14, 2020 — more than a month after Election Day — in the seven states. The individuals, according to the congressional investigation, then submitted fake slates of Electoral College votes for Trump. Then “alternate electors” from those seven states sent those certificates to Congress, where several of Trump’s advisers used them to justify delaying or blocking the certification of the election during the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

The subpoenas say, “… We are seeking information about your role and participation in the purported slate of electors casting votes for Donald Trump and, to the extent relevant, your role in the events of January 6, 2021.”

“Your delegation of purported electors for former President Trump and former Vice President Pence then sent an alleged ‘Certificate of the Votes’ of the purported electors to Congress for consideration by former Vice President Pence, in his role as President of the Senate, during the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021. The existence of these purported alternate-elector votes was used as a justification to delay or block the certification of the election during the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” according to the subpoenas.

The baseless claims of election fraud from the former president and his allies fueled the deadly insurrection on the Capitol building that day as a violent mob interrupted the certification of the Electoral College results.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a CNN interview this week that the Justice Department has received referrals from lawmakers regarding the fake certifications, and that prosecutors were now “looking at those.”

The Republican officials subpoenaed on Friday are: