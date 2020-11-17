Nevada GOP announces election lawsuit, news conference at 2 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s Republican Party announced a lawsuit Tuesday to “throw out fraud and ensure election integrity” in the Nevada election.

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Chair of the American Conservative Union, Matt Schlapp, will hold a news conference at 2 p.m.

8NewsNow.com will carry live streaming coverage of the news conference.

This lawsuit comes after the Clark County Elections Department reported discrepancies in 936 ballots which, as a result, could not be counted. Another 2,243 provisional ballots were rejected. The majority of those ballots were from people who had not registered to vote.

None of the previous lawsuits filed by the Trump Campaign and Nevada GOP over the election have been successful. However, in one suit, both sides agreed to some additional accommodations for people observing the ballot counting process. Republicans were successful in getting 30 polling locations to stay open an extra hour on Election Day due to some technology issues that delayed voting. There is still one lawsuit pending in federal court but it has not been updated since it was heard more than a week ago.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria told the Clark County Commissioners Monday that the discrepancies found could cast doubt in the Clark County Commission District C race that has a tight 10-vote difference.

President Trump and Laxalt tweeted about the issue Monday saying the Clark County Commission race had been thrown out. The county did certify the election with the exception of that race. A special election will be held.