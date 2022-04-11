LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The fate of a ‘ghost gun’ ban passed by the Nevada Legislature is still being decided by the courts.

It was struck down by a district court judge in Lyon County in December. The judge ruled the law was too vague and didn’t establish clear standards for law enforcement.

The state has appealed that ruling to the Nevada Supreme Court.

On Monday, President Joe Biden took fresh aim at ghost guns — privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up in violent crimes. Biden and other federal leaders have struggled to break past gun-control opposition to address firearm deaths.

Speaking at the White House, Biden highlighted the Justice Department’s work to finalize new regulations to crack down on ghost guns, and announced the nomination of Steve Dettelbach, who served as a U.S. attorney in Ohio from 2009 to 2016, to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“Law enforcement is sounding the alarm,” Biden said of ghost guns, briefly holding one up for cameras to see in the Rose Garden. “Our communities are paying the price.”

President Joe Biden holds pieces of a 9mm pistol as he speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022. Biden announced a final version of the administration’s ghost gun rule, which comes with the White House and the Justice Department under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

He promised the new regulations would save lives.

Still, the announcement on guns highlights the limits of Biden’s influence to push a sweeping congressional overhaul of the nation’s firearm laws in response to both a recent surge in violent crime and continued mass shootings. Congress has deadlocked on legislative proposals to reform gun laws for a decade, and executive actions have faced stiff headwinds in federal courts — even as the Democratic base has grown more vocal in calling on Biden to take more consequential action.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.