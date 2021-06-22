Nevada gets nearly $4 million as part of U.S. Department of Labor program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Attract a diverse workforce and increase employment opportunities — that’s the goal of the U.S. Department of Labor and its new investment in apprenticeship programs.

Fifteen states are receiving more than $130 million in grants to expand career opportunities and job training programs for all workers, especially those in underrepresented populations.

Nevada received nearly $4 million in grants.

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh talked about some of the barriers the program will help to overcome, including “9.1% unemployment in the Black community, 7.3% in Latino community, big gaps in the women workforce. Four million lost their jobs in the beginning of the pandemic … 2.2 million have come back into the workforce. Still filling some gaps there,” he said.

