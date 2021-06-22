Nevada gets nearly $4 million as part of U.S. Department of Labor program

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Attract a diverse workforce and increase employment opportunities — that’s the goal of the U.S. Department of Labor and its new investment in apprenticeship programs.

Fifteen states are receiving more than $130 million in grants to expand career opportunities and job training programs for all workers, especially those in underrepresented populations.

Nevada received nearly $4 million in grants.

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh talked about some of the barriers the program will help to overcome, including “9.1% unemployment in the Black community, 7.3% in Latino community, big gaps in the women workforce. Four million lost their jobs in the beginning of the pandemic … 2.2 million have come back into the workforce. Still filling some gaps there,” he said.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is scheduled to meet Wednesday with members of the Nevada COVID-19 private sector task force to provide updates on their work and accomplishments through the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories