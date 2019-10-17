Nevada gets low grades in new healthcare report card

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Medical Center (NMC) released their annual healthcare report card on Wednesday and the Silver State garnered weakening grades.

This is the third year that NMC releases the report that grades the state of Nevada’s healthcare on seven categories that include: Access to Healthcare, Chronic Diseases, Oral Health, Nutrition and Activity, Mental Health Substance Abuse, and Infectious Diseases.

The report card highlights where Nevada ranks in healthcare compared to the rest of the nation; it also reflects its overall health standing.

Nevada scored the lowest grade – “D” in three categories that include: Access to Healthcare, Substance Abuse and Infectious Diseases.

2019

CATEGORY GRADE ACCESS TO HEALTHCARE D CHRONIC DISEASES C NUTRITION & ACTIVITY C MENTAL HEALTH C SUBSTANCE ABUSE D INFECTIOUS DISEASES D *ORAL HEALTH (NEW) C

According to the report, Nevada showed some decline in certain areas including Nutrition & Activity.

2018

CATEGORY GRADE ACCESS TO HEALTHCARE D CHRONIC DISEASES C NUTRITION & ACTIVITY B MENTAL HEALTH C SUBSTANCE ABUSE C INFECTIOUS DISEASES D

The grades in each category are calculated off a quintile system, where A is the highest ranking and F is the lowest. This is based upon the ranks out of 50 states, plus Washington, D.C.

The report card also provides further explanation behind each grade. It also notes the factors that it considers in the grading system that include whether the state has an inadequate health insurance coverage, unhealthy diet, lack of mental healthcare providers, and more.

Nevada Medical Center is a nonprofit organization that works to improve access to medical care in Nevada.

For more on the report’s methodology and full breakdown, click here.