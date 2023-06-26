LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than $400 million has been earmarked for Nevada in the nationwide effort to expand affordable, reliable high-speed internet service.

The U.S. Department of Commerce allocated $416,666,229.74 to Nevada, according to a news release on Monday. That’s the 34th-highest allocation among the 50 states. Texas, California, Missouri, Michigan and North Carolina got the highest levels of funding.

“Right now, 51,689 homes and small businesses in Nevada lack access to a high-speed internet connection,” according to the release.

The federal government is spending more than $42 billion across 50 states, the District of Columbia and five territories in the BEAD program -- Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment. It's part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Reliance on internet connections during the pandemic exposed weaknesses in the state's infrastructure -- particularly for students and teachers. But the BEAD program reaches beyond that, looking at the needs of businesses and rural areas. Equity is another big focus of the program as the government tries to fix problems in underserved communities.

Part of that equity piece could involve discounts for some residents of underserved communities.

One Nevada official described reliable broadband service as an "economic building block" that's crucial in attracting new business.

"All Nevadans deserve access to affordable, reliable high-speed Internet, which is essential for work, education, telehealth and staying connected with loved ones. Now, thanks to President Biden, they are going to get it," Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said. "I appreciate Gov. Lombardo's commitment to building connections throughout Nevada and ensuring that everyone can participate in the digital economy."

When high winds damaged power poles in east Las Vegas in February, school officials directed students and teachers to switch to distance learning until repairs were made -- another example of how important infrastructure remains after the pandemic ended.

States have 180 days to submit proposals, starting July 1.

"The BEAD funding will be used to deploy or upgrade broadband networks to ensure that everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed internet service," according to the news release. "Once deployment goals are met, any remaining funding can be used on broadband adoption, training, and workforce development efforts, among other eligible uses."