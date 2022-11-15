Construction in the Spaghetti Bowl in downtown Las Vegas is shown in this 2019 file photo. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A year into the federal program to boost spending on infrastructure projects, Nevada has secured $1.7 billion — mostly for road projects.

The White House estimates Nevada will receive another $1 billion over five years in federal funding for highways and bridges.

Funding that has been announced so far is allocated to transportation projects (80.90%), climate/energy/environmental projects (17.89%) and broadband internet projects (1.13%), according to an interactive map that shows spending nationwide.

Overall, $185 billion in spending has been announced across the U.S. The top allocations so far are in California ($16.2 billion), Texas ($13.9 billion) and New York ($9.3 billion).

“In Nevada, there are 28 bridges and over 1,090 miles of highway in poor condition. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will rebuild our roads and includes the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system,” according to a White House news release.

8 News Now has reached out to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) for specifics about how the funds will be distributed in the state.

The majority of the funds for Nevada — $1.2 billion — is dedicated to roads, bridges, roadway safety and other transportation projects. Of that total, $972 million is going to highway projects and $90 million is going to repair bridges. Those projects began this year and are continuing into 2023, according to the White House.

Part of the transportation funding includes $48.9 million through RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) program grants, which are targeted at rural projects.

One of those projects is in Fernley, 35 miles east of Reno, where Interstate 80 and Highway 50 will be connected to provide better access to the Victory Logistics District industrial park. The district is a master-planned industrial park served by major rail lines. It has been described as a project that will increase supply chain efficiency that helps lower the cost of some goods.

In the INFRA program (known in the federal government as the Nationally Significant Multimodal Freight & Highway Projects), $88.9 million has been earmarked for national/regional projects that include Nevada.