LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For the first time in a month, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Nevada is sub $5, according to AAA.

The average price per gallon of regular gas as of Aug 7 is $4.99, whereas one day prior to that, it was $5.00. One week prior, it was $5.08, and the month, the price was $5.48.

The highest recorded average price in Nevada was $5.68. That was on June 16.