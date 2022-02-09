Nevada gas prices 5th highest in nation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The price of gasoline got more expensive this week. In fact, AAA said the national average price for a gallon of gas hit an almost eight-year high.

Nevada has one of the highest gas prices in the country with the average price at $3.86 a gallon. That’s 40 cents more than the national average, according to AAA.

Nevada is the nation’s fifth most expensive market. California and Hawaii are the most expensive.

For those who depend on gas or diesel to make a living, it means a smaller paycheck at the end of the month.

“It impacts everybody. I think bigger carriers are ready for it. Maybe single owner operators, single carriers, it’s definitely more expensive for them to run the business and less profitable,” said Nenad Mitrovic, owner, Desert Eagle Transportation.

The increase in gasoline prices is costing his business upwards of $50,000 a month.

Gas prices have been going up for months. Among the reasons for the increase — extreme winter weather across the country and U.S./Russia tensions causing the price of oil to go up.