Nevada gaming win for May down 99.4% from 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada gaming properties experienced a second month of devastating financial losses in May. The gaming win was $5.8 million which was down 99.4% from May 2019 when the gaming win was $981 million.

May was the second full month that Nevada gaming properties were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The money won was primarily through mobile sports betting apps. Casinos did not reopen until June 4.

Las Vegas Strip gaming properties reported a gaming win of $3.7 million which was down 97.2% from last year. Downtown Las Vegas properties reported $1.9 million gaming win which was down 96.4% from the previous May.

For the fiscal year from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reports the overall Nevada gaming win from the previous year decreased 19.4%.

In addition, the gaming tax collected for the state was $598.2 million for the fiscal year, down 15.6% from the previous year.