Nevada gaming win drops nearly 40% in March

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — March 2020 was a tough month for gaming companies in Nevada. They saw a 39.57% drop in their “gaming win” when compared to March 2019. It was even higher for Las Vegas Strip casinos which experienced a 45.67% decrease.

According to the state Gaming Control Board, the states casinos won $618 million in March. The win was much lower than last year at the same time because casinos were ordered to cease operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Downtown Las Vegas casinos experienced a 25.92% decrease and North Las Vegas casinos saw a 13.19% drop.

Overall, the decline in win totals for three-quarters of the fiscal year show a 2.2% drop but that percentage will likely increase since gaming operations were closed during the month of April.

