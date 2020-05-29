Nevada gaming win down 99.61% for April due to casino closures

Chairs are removed to keep social distancing between players as a coronavirus safety precaution at an electronic gaming machine in the closed Bellagio hotel and casino, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. Casino operators in Las Vegas are awaiting word when they will be able to reopen after a shutdown during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first full month of closure for Nevada’s gaming properties resulted in a more than 99% decrease in the April 2020 gaming win.

Under a state directive, gaming properties were closed in mid-March to help avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The total gaming win was $3.6 million in April compared to $936 million in April 2019. Hardest hit was the Las Vegas Strip which had a gaming win of nearly $4 million compared to April 2019 when it was $481 million (99.30% decrease) and downtown casinos which had a gaming win of $436,000 compared to $61 million a year earlier (99.29% decrease).

Gaming properties are allowed to reopen on June 4.