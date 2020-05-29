Nevada gaming win down 99.61% for April due to casino closures

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first full month of closure for Nevada’s gaming properties resulted in a more than 99% decrease in the April 2020 gaming win.
Under a state directive, gaming properties were closed in mid-March to help avoid the spread of COVID-19.
The total gaming win was $3.6 million in April compared to $936 million in April 2019. Hardest hit was the Las Vegas Strip which had a gaming win of nearly $4 million compared to April 2019 when it was $481 million (99.30% decrease) and downtown casinos which had a gaming win of $436,000 compared to $61 million a year earlier (99.29% decrease).
Gaming properties are allowed to reopen on June 4.