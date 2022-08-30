LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s gaming revenues and collections saw a decrease in July compared to a year ago, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The state’s non-restricted gaming licenses reported a total gaming win of over $1.3 billion in July 2022.

While a heavy sum, the statewide win amounting to $1,315,987,732 saw a 3.17% decrease compared to July 2021, when licenses reported a win of $1,359,057,512.

Clark County alone also saw a decrease in its gaming win, seeing $1,123,419,756 in July 2022 compared to $1,161,788,419 in 2021.

Despite the slight dips, July saw the highest amount of visitors to Las Vegas since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, totaling 3.5 million people, according to the Research Center at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Nevada also collected $90,389,289 in percentage fees in August of this year so far, based on the taxable revenues generated in July. This is a 7.48% decrease compared to August 2021, when percentage fee collections were $97,702,103.

The percentage fee collections were calculated through Aug. 26 only, and can still be revised.